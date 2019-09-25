Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 3,548,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

