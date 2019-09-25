Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 157.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 179,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

