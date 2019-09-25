Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,417 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.54. 1,199,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

