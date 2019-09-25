Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 593 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 53.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,099. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

