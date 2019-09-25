Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 813 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $74.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.