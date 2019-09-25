PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PEMV)

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 stock traded down GBX 31.49 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.32). PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 12 month low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.46.

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to generate tax free capital gains and income on investors’ funds through investment primarily in companies within the leisure and luxury brands sectors, whilst mitigating risk appropriately within the framework of the structural requirements imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs).

