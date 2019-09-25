Penta Market Capitalization Achieves $3.23 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Penta has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $188,595.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00187515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.01012509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00086105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,995,354,321 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, BCEX, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

