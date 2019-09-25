Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $40,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,043.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $442,830.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,157. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

