Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 12.4%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) shares shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.06, 668,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 176,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $130.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

