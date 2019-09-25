Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 986.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 599,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 168,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 11,773,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,765,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

