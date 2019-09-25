Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 215,212 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Rogers Communications worth $57,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

