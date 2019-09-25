Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 268 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $52,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,854. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $134,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $354,208 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

