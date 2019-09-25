Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $50.51 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 183.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 725,997 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $50,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,490,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,173 shares in the company, valued at $233,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,601 shares of company stock worth $13,030,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.