Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Middleby worth $48,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

MIDD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.39. 1,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,885. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

