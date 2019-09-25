Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.64, approximately 14,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 698,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PIRS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $284.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

