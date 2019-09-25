Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $36,079.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000487 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,552,635,625 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

