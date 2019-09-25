Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $30.99

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $30.99. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 8,534,733 shares traded.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 8,309,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,785,000 after buying an additional 4,408,544 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,494,000 after buying an additional 4,065,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,424,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 24,995.7% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,876,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,342,000 after buying an additional 2,865,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

