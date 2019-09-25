Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.21. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

