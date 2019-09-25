Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Plains GP worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.9% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 183.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 4,177,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,457. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.