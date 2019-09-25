Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,819 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 589.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 81.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 296,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $3,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,042 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 83.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. 33,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.