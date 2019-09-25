Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,317 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 716,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $30,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,175.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,407,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of TPX opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

