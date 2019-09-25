Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of PBL stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.51. 8,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.83. The stock has a market cap of $512.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.79. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

