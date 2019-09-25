Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.37 (NYSEARCA:PPEM)

Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3671 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.