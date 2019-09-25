Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Down 8.4%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, 1,248,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,135,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $384.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.