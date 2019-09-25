Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 50266852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

