Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $3.15. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,325 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pressure Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Pressure Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.