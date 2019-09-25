Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,264 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,044,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,706,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 565,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 7,080,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,173. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

