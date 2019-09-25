Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after buying an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after buying an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,078,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,849. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

