Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,131 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

