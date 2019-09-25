Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,352,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $130,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 486,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,661.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 179,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 244,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,320,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,290,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

