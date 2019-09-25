Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 166,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 3,290,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

