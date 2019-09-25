Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $12.58 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 7.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after buying an additional 2,801,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,878,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,121,000 after buying an additional 1,138,313 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,440 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

