Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,208.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 106,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $272.75. 4,008,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,313. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $275.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $2,194,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,957,728,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

