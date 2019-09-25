Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 564,654 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.02% of Metlife worth $937,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,194 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 15,027.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,346,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.61.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,555. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

