Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 935,665 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,665 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Msci were worth $885,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Msci by 32.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Msci by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.30. 213,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

