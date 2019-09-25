Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 278,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.34% of EOG Resources worth $727,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after purchasing an additional 473,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,365,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,046,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $749,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,766 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

