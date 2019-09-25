Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.98% of Casey’s General Stores worth $687,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.67. 8,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $173.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

