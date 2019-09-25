Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $844.96 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,778,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.74% of Restaurant Brands International worth $844,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,936. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

