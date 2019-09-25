Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.43% of Credicorp worth $626,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,829. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.