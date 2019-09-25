Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,993 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 48,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. 22,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

