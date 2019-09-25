Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.91.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

