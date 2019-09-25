Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 17,519 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 152.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 74,548 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,365. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

