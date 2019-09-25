Private Advisor Group LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,757. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

