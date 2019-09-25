Private Advisor Group LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1,086.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,098 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,163,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 681,125 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 493,539 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 376,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 271,215 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 6,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,261. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

