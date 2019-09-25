Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2,834.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 678,564 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,944,000 after purchasing an additional 531,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,303,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

