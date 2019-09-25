ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 206.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 7,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.53.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

