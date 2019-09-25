ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $27.58. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter worth $38,000.

