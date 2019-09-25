Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 7.1%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.03, 199,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 203,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VHCP Management III LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 263,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 743,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 100,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 278,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

