Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,766. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.