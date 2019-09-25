Prudential Financial Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 27,032.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,598.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,932. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.71.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

